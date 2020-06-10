laptop
Thin clients and thinner budgets - is your enterprise endpoint frozen in time?
Findings from a day of conversations around how and why we compute
Quarterly PC sales up for the first time in six years
Both IDC and Gartner concur that PC sales rose strongly in the second quarter
Review: Asus ROG GL702ZC
Asus has gone pure AMD in this heavy gaming laptop, but what does it bring to the table?
Toshiba issues statement denying plans to sell PC business to Asus
Reports of Toshiba PC sale plans come after it sold its TV manufacturing unit to Hisense
Toshiba denies reports that the sale of its PC making business is imminent
Toshiba downplays PC unit sale rumours despite offloading TV manufacturing to Hisense for just $114m
PC shipments 'stable' in the third quarter, according to IDC
More powerful CPUs from AMD and Intel fuelling interest in new PCs
Review: ASUS VivoBook S15 S510UQ laptop
Leading-edge gaming technology for below £900? Don't be so sure...
Asus to unveil Ryzen-powered gaming laptop at Computex
Asus gaming laptop one of a number of Ryzen-powered computers coming from world's biggest PC makers
Microsoft unveils Surface laptop running Windows 10 S - strictly tied to Microsoft's own Windows app store
Microsoft's first steps to taking full control of the Windows eco-system?
Apple plans fundamental redesign for 15-inch MacBook
Kaby Lake and a big boost in memory planned for 15-inch MacBook
HP Inc claims 13-hour battery life for new EliteBook 1030
Same price as a MacBook or Microsoft Surface, but longer battery life, claims HP Inc
Surface Book review
Microsoft's Surface Book is a clever piece of kit but does that make it worthy of the "ultimate laptop" crown?
Has Microsoft seen the future of PCs, phones and tablets with its stackable 'modular computing device'?'
One device to rule them all?
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Review
The fourth generation of Microsoft's industry-leading hybrid tablet is here. But will it keep replacing your laptop?
Lenovo reports net loss of £469m after restructuring costs
But Hong Kong devices firm weathers industry decline with 16 per cent revenue rise
As PC sales slip, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and Dell band together for 'PC Does What?' campaign
Unholy alliance tries to revitalise the market
Lenovo to cut 3,200 jobs as profits halve
Chinese computer and smartphone manufacturer to axe 3,200 jobs in effort to cut costs
Windows 10 upgrade wireless glitch linked with Cisco VPN software
If you're running Microsoft's flagship tablet and a Cisco VPN, you might want to wait before upgrading.
Is Windows 10 really 'the most secure Windows ever', as Microsoft claims?
Windows acquired a terrible reputation for security with Windows 95, 98, ME and XP. But how much more secure for enterprise is Windows 10?
Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Everything we know so far
When's it out? What's inside it? Where will it sit in the market? We round up all the facts, rumours and insight
AMD break-up rumours persist as revenue estimates drop
'Weaker than expected consumer PC demand' is to blame
The home computing era: from the ZX80 to the iPhone 7
Personal computing has come a long way since home-assembly kits were sold in the early 80s. Computing takes a trip down (random access) memory lane
Microsoft's new Windows 10 licensing twist - OEMs must pay MORE for better laptops
Is there actually a plan behind Microsoft's Windows 10 licensing or are they just making it up as they go along?
No Windows 10 launch bounce expected by component makers
Third-quarter orders for PC components show no upturn this year, according to reports from the Far East