Lapsus$

Teens on trial for hacking Uber, Rockstar and others

Hacking

Teens on trial for hacking Uber, Rockstar and others

They are also alleged to have links with Lapsus$ gang

clock 13 July 2023 • 3 min read
UK teen suspected of Uber and Rockstar hacks arrested

Hacking

UK teen suspected of Uber and Rockstar hacks arrested

The suspect, charged with breach of bail and computer misuse offences, is believed to be the same individual behind earlier attacks on Microsoft, Okta and Nvidia

clock 26 September 2022 • 3 min read
Hacker steals GTA6 source code from Rockstar

Hacking

Hacker steals GTA6 source code from Rockstar

The attacker may be the same as the one who breached Uber last week - and could be affiliated with the Lapsus$ group

clock 20 September 2022 • 3 min read
Cisco suffered cyberattack by Lapsus$ and Yanluowang hackers

Hacking

Cisco suffered cyberattack by Lapsus$ and Yanluowang hackers

Only non-sensitive data was stolen, Cisco says

clock 11 August 2022 • 3 min read
Okta eats own dog food on WFH, tightens supplier access after Lapsus$ breach

Security

Okta eats own dog food on WFH, tightens supplier access after Lapsus$ breach

Okta contracts are 100% work from home, says senior solutions engineer Craig Hinchliffe

clock 13 June 2022 • 2 min read
Lapsus$: Two teenagers released on bail after court appearance

Hacking

Lapsus$: Two teenagers released on bail after court appearance

Two teenagers have been charged with a number of offences in connection with an investigation into an unnamed cybercrime gang (although it's probably Lapsus$).

clock 04 April 2022 • 2 min read
Lapsus$ 'back from vacation' with claimed Globant breach

Hacking

Lapsus$ 'back from vacation' with claimed Globant breach

The group has reportedly released 70 GB data on major global firms

clock 30 March 2022 • 3 min read
Delaying Lapsus$ hack disclosure was a mistake, Okta says

Hacking

Delaying Lapsus$ hack disclosure was a mistake, Okta says

It took Okta about two months to receive investigation report from Sitel, third-party supplier of customer support services

clock 28 March 2022 • 3 min read
Oxford teen living with mother may be mastermind behind Lapsus$

Hacking

Oxford teen living with mother may be mastermind behind Lapsus$

The person behind the infamous Lapsus$ hacking organisation has supposedly been discovered - and is a 16-year-old boy living with his mother in Oxford.

clock 25 March 2022 • 2 min read
Okta updates advice to customers after confirming Lapsus$ breach

Hacking

Okta updates advice to customers after confirming Lapsus$ breach

No ongoing risk, company says

clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read