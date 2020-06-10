Labour Party
Labour plan to nationalise BT Openreach and provide 'free' fibre broadband for all
TalkTalk pulls sale of FibreNation business and BT shares fall following new Labour giveaway offer
Labour Party's DDoS attack 'unsophisticated' and not even categorised by the NCSC
Cloudflare and the NCSC play down the scale of the 'large and sophisticated' DDoS attack on the Labour Party
Labour Party targeted in DDoS attack
Attack may be linked with complaints from activists that the portal for ordering election leaflets had failed
Labour Party to call for regulation of technology companies' algorithms
Labour's industrial strategy to compel Amazon, Google, Facebook and others to open-up algorithms to official scrutiny
Superfast broadband, digital skills and tech growth - all the promises from the London mayoral candidates
All the mainstream London mayoral candidates' digital promises
Labour expresses concern over lack of safeguards within Investigatory Powers Bill
'The safeguards you are proposing are not as strong as it appeared,' Shadow Home Secretary writes in a letter to Theresa May
'Judicial oversight? What judicial oversight?' - responses to the Investigatory Powers Bill
No need for a warrant if it's 'urgent' - and a new Commissioner appointed by the Prime Minister with a legal duty not to impede police or spies
Curbing immigration is 'sawing off the branch you're sitting on' says MP
Labour MP Jim Dowd criticises the government's line on immigration, arguing that it is harmful to business and the economy
Conservatives pledge to support 'eight great technologies' if they win on 7th May
Resources pledged for robotics and nanotechnology if Conservatives win the election
Conservative manifesto pledges to reintroduce communications data bill
Repeatedly rejected legislation would 'strengthen our ability to disrupt terrorist plots' - Conservative Party manifesto
Labour manifesto promises fast broadband for UK by 2020 and more IT-led reform of public services
But nothing on IT in education and few other tech industry-bolstering policies
Businesses should have to report cyber attacks, says shadow defence secretary
"Serious questions need to be asked about the nature of the cyber threat facing the UK" says Labour's Vernon Coaker
Data centre shutdown fear over Labour's price-freeze promise
Data centre operators speak out over fears of imminent price hikes and rolling brownouts
Coalition statement promotes civil liberties
And promises that ID cards, the National Identity Register, the next generation of biometric passports and the Contact Point Database will be scrapped
Hung parliament will nix NGA rollout
Party differences will leave investors in a quandry
Labour must use web to campaign, says Brown
Brown wants Obama-style web tactics for general election campaign