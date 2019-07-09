Kuiper Systems

Amazon to forge ahead with plan to build global internet after filing to launch 3,236 satellites

Amazon gears up Project Kuiper with application for satellite launches to the FCC and ramping up hiring

clock 09 July 2019 •
Amazon plan to build network of 3,236 satellites to provide global broadband internet

The satellite network will provide internet access to millions of people in communities across the world with poor or no internet access

clock 05 April 2019 •