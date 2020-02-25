KPMG
Reports of the death of the tech sector have been greatly exaggerated
It's hard to see the UK's pivotal role in the global technology ecosystem coming to an end, argues Kemp Little Partner Andy Moseby
Breaking the mould: the rise of DevOps at KPMG
Lead DevOps engineer Ariane Gadd on building an Agile startup within the consultancy giant
Tech skills shortages are increasing every year, and large corporates are worst affected - Harvey Nash
Every year, the IT skills shortage worsens, warns Harvey Nash CEO Albert Ellis, with the fields of big data, security and AI most acutely affected
Digital transformation driving record increases in IT investment, according to Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey
Security, big data, artificial intelligence and automation all high on CIOs' agenda as budgets and head counts expand
IT vacancies rise at slowest rate in two years
The computing industry continues to suffer from a long-standing skills shortage
Stop blaming the user for cybersecurity failings
Panellists look at ways of instilling an organisation-wide security culture
Enterprise spend on automation will hit $232 billion by 2024
Executives see automation as an important part of digital transformation
Automation investment to rise almost 19x in seven years
Executives have high expectations for automation, but are not ready to commit
IT industry needs to step up to the diversity agenda
The computer industry isn't doing enough to promote diversity, argues Lisa Heneghan, global head of technology at KPMG
KPMG CIO Edel McGrath to join Chelsea Apps Factory as COO
Which means that KPMG will now be on the lookout for a new CIO
Is the day of the CDO over? Two-thirds of businesses don't have a CDO - and most don't want one
Numbers have increased in recent years, but demand is tailing off, suggests KPMG survey
Only nine per cent of IT leaders are women - no progress on last year
But female CIOs were more likely to have received a salary increase than their male counterparts
One-third of CIOs say their company has been hit by major cyber-attack in the past two years
Only one-fifth of IT leaders feel they're 'very well' prepared to respond to cyber attacks
KPMG looking for a CTO to report to CIO Edel McGrath
The CTO will have to create and maintain a digital strategy to move the firm forward as a technology-enabled business
Only a quarter of cyber security employees say their firm has cyber insurance
Half of companies don't have cyber insurance, and many of those don't intend to buy any soon either
2.5 million cyber crimes committed in UK in a year, says Office for National Statistics
...but figures don't paint whole picture, argue security experts
Safe Harbour must be suspended immediately, says chair of European Parliament Civil Liberties Committee
'The Commission must immediately put forward a new complete and strong framework for transfers of personal data to the US' says Claude Moraes
HP knew of Autonomy's accounting practices before takeover, according to newly released documents
Questions over Autonomy's accounts dismissed by HP as 'negative tactics' by Oracle
Nearly three-quarters of UK adults would share data from wearable devices with their GP
UK adults are happy to share health data with the NHS, but many don't want the data to be passed on to third parties
IT salaries: Are you earning what you're worth?
Computing takes a comprehensive look at IT salaries so you don't have to…
Security chiefs don't believe insurers will pay out on cyber claims
Half of those who have cyber insurance policies aren't sure whether they would get a payout
Investors reluctant to put funds into hacked businesses, warns KPMG
Four-fifths of big fund managers polled by KPMG would think twice before investing in cyber-compromised companies
Does it matter that only two per cent of large UK companies have cyber insurance?
Government claims insurers can help firms better manage cyber risks, but can they?
Demand for IT staff bounces back in January, says KPMG report
Report suggests demand for both permanent and temporary jobs in IT is picking up