Knowledge 15
Netflix 'grows up and moves on' with ServiceNow ITSM deployment
Netflix director of technology Ashley Sprague and senior developer Toggi Pollack explain why the video streaming service opted for ServiceNow
Flying through cloud: Helicopter firm Bristow says ServiceNow ITSM has elevated levels of service
'We've freed up the capacity to deliver,' Adil Ahmed, director of information architecture and knowledge systems, tells Computing
'Your laptop is disposable, don't keep anything on it' - a sneak preview of the Netflix IT department
Netflix head of IT Ashley Sprague tells Danny Palmer how she is driving a culture that is device agnostic and 100 per cent cloud
Enterprise innovation 'stuck in the 1970s' but 'ServiceNow out to change that' says CEO Frank Slootman
Slootman kicks off Knowledge 15 by arguing enterprise tools need to be as innovative as consumer tools like Uber, and execs unveil ServiceNow's new app store