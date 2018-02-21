Kindle

Security

Amazon Kindle's Createspace self-publishing arm being exploited in money laundering scam

Identity theft victims left with large tax bills for e-books they never sold

clock 21 February 2018 • 3 min read

Business Software

How machine learning plays a key role in Amazon retail and Kindle services

Amazon director of machine learning Ralf Herbrich describes how machine learning improves services

clock 09 October 2015 •

Tablets

Amazon Kindle Fire HDX hits the UK in 7in and 8.9in versions with 3G and 4G connectivity

New Kindle models boast a mix of enterprise and consumer features

clock 17 October 2013 •

Security

Top 10 most read: 3D printer for £699, Xbox for business, Sony accepts PlayStation hacking fine

Google fixes Master Key bug and five-year-olds learn to program also popular

clock 15 July 2013 • 2 min read

Mobile Phones

Top 10 reviews of 2012: Samsung Galaxy S3 vs iPhone and One X; iPad vs Nexus tablets

Counting down the most popular V3 reviews of the past year

clock 31 December 2012 • 3 min read

Mobile Software

Amazon Kindle Fire 2 snubs Google Maps for Nokia maps

Retail giant snubs Android maker for next tablet

clock 31 August 2012 • 1 min read

Tablets

Apple iPad claims tablet dominance with over two-thirds of sales

Apple widens lead in red-hot gadget market

clock 02 August 2012 • 2 min read

Gadgets

Kindle Fire set for UK launch in tablet battle with Nexus 7

Companies pegs Amazon tablet with autumn release date

clock 11 July 2012 • 1 min read

Tablets

Android tablet sales plummet as Apple extends lead

New iPad slays Android rivals reports analyst firm IDC

clock 03 May 2012 • 2 min read

Tablets

Dell kills off Streak 7 tablet

Slow sales force Dell's hand as another tablet bites the dust

clock 05 December 2011 • 1 min read
