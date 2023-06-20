Killnet

Cyberattack hits European Investment Bank

Hacking

Cyberattack hits European Investment Bank

Follows a warning to the financial sector from Russian hackers

clock 20 June 2023 • 2 min read
Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for taking down US airport websites

Threats and Risks

Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for taking down US airport websites

Killnet asked hackers to flood the servers running US airport websites with junk requests

clock 11 October 2022 • 3 min read
Russia's Killnet group claims responsibility for cyberattack on Lithuanian sites

Hacking

Russia's Killnet group claims responsibility for cyberattack on Lithuanian sites

'We have demolished 1652 web resources,' hackers say

clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read