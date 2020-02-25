keyboard
Microsoft plan to roll-out mouse and keyboard support for Xbox, suggests leaked presentation
Support for mouse and keyboard on Xbox first promised more than two years ago
Apple admits its MacBook 'butterfly' keyboards are unreliable
Apple launches keyboard service program and might even refund users forced to pay hundreds of pounds to get their MacBooks repaired out of warranty
Review: BlackBerry KeyOne
If you hanker for the days when your smartphone had a 'proper' keyboard, the BlackBerry KeyOne could be just for you