Fixing 'collapsing IT infrastructure' at Kew Gardens
Ian McKetty walked into a tricky situation when he became CIO at Kew Gardens, with an under-invested IT estate, unskilled teams and a huge disconnect with the business. Here's how he turned it around
Kew Gardens in the market for new business intelligence system
Kew Gardens CIO Ian McKetty tells Computing that all the 'front of house' systems are being replaced: EPOS, CRM and BI
Kew Gardens plans to digitise and release Darwin's data
Ian McKetty, Kew Gardens CIO, tells Computing of plans to create an integrated collections management system to make hundreds of years of scientific research and knowledge accessible to the world