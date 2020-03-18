Kenna Security

Eighty-five per cent of Microsoft Exchange Servers vulnerable to remote-code execution security flaw patched last month

Organisations warned to patch protect against CVE-2020-0688 as state-backed APTs start targeting vulnerable Exchange Servers

Only one in 20 vulnerabilities are exploited in the wild, claim researchers

Of 76,000 security flaws unearthed between 2009 and 2018, only 4,183 were exploited in the wilds by attackers

