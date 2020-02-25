kcom
KCOM goes (for the final time) to Macquarie for £627m in Takeover Panel-managed auction
KCOM auction adds £123m to price on opening offer filed in April
KCOM dumps pension-fund backed buyout in favour of Macquarie bid
Any advance on £563m?
UK pension fund in £500m buyout of KCOM
Universities pension fund goes to Hull to buy communications minnow
APIs help with integration, but increase complexity, according to latest research
New research from Computing reveals that IT leaders recognise the advantages of APIs, but warn that additional skills may be required to manage them