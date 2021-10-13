Kate Brandt

The power of partnership: Interview with Google sustainability chief Kate Brandt

Green

The power of partnership: Interview with Google sustainability chief Kate Brandt

Bringing analytics to bear on the sustainability crisis, footage from the Net Zero Festival

clock 13 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Windows 11 reduces performance of AMD Ryzen processors by up to 15 per cent

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

NSO's Pegasus spyware no longer effective in the UK

11 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

Intel dismisses UK as factory location because of Brexit

07 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Clearview AI has scraped 10 billion photos from the web

11 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Microsoft reveals how to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

06 October 2021 • 2 min read