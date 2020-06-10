Kasperksy
US on target to expunge Kaspersky products from government systems and networks, says report
Most US federal agencies now comply with order to remove Kaspersky from government systems
Targeted advanced persistent threat using FinFisher surveillance software identified
Multi-stage attack uses Adobe Flash vulnerability to download FinFisher
Magala adware could cost SMBs thousands
The malware generates false clicks on advertising, blurring the line between Trojan and adware
NotPetya ransomware intended to destroy data, not extort money
'Little hope for victims to recover their data,' warns Kaspersky