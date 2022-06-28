Kaliningrad

Russia's Killnet group claims responsibility for cyberattack on Lithuanian sites

Hacking

Russia's Killnet group claims responsibility for cyberattack on Lithuanian sites

'We have demolished 1652 web resources,' hackers say

clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read