ADVERTISEMENT

Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance

Government sets aside £233 million for postmasters wrongly convicted of crimes

Government

Government sets aside £233 million for postmasters wrongly convicted of crimes

The Post Office had said it is unable to compensate victims of the Horizon scandal without help

clock 26 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Linux kernel bug 'Sequoia' allows attackers to gain root-level privileges

22 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

How sustainable is Google Cloud Platform?

22 July 2021 • 6 min read
03

Cache in the Attic: How a Defunct Technology unlocked the Radical Reinvention of bet365's iOS Experience

21 July 2021 • 8 min read
04

Microsoft issues security advisory on Windows 'SeriousSAM' zero-day bug

22 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft Azure Sentinel vs Darktrace Enterprise Immune System: Who's on top in AI security?

21 July 2021 • 6 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT