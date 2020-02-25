Just Eat
Takeaway acquires Just Eat for $7.8 billion
The deal is under review by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority
Just Eat and Takeaway.com agree merger
Merger will create the largest food delivery company outside of China
UK's Just Eat announces £5bn merger plan with Netherlands-based Takeaway.com
Just Eat shareholders would own 52 per cent of the merged company, under plans revealed today
CIO Interview: Kevin Fielder, CISO, Just Eat
Fielder talks about cloud complexity, trust and fighting phishing
Network complexity makes it hard to protect the low-hanging fruit, says Just Eat CISO
Multiple points of entry, third party contractors, external code and virtualisation make protecting a modern network a difficult task
Trust is vital to winning security investment, says Just Eat CISO
The financial benefits of security are hard to quantify, so emphasise the importance of reputation
Just Eat's first CISO is building security in from the ground up
Kevin Fielder, CISO of food delivery service Just Eat, is using gamification and automation to bring security to the forefront
Watch out for 'lower, slower and distributed' crime, warns Just Eat CISO
Cyber crime isn't all about speed: infiltrators are slowing down to avoid detection
'One man crime wave' hacker Grant West jailed for 10 years
West sent phishing emails to Just Eat customers and hacked Barclays, BA and Ladbrokes
How do you sell DevOps to a sceptical workforce?
A panel session at the Cloud and Infrastructure Summit tackled cultural issues and fear of change around DevOps
Just Eat appoints new chief technology and product officer
Fernando Fanton will take over from Carlos Morgado who spent seven years as CTO
Google is distributing an enterprise edition of Google Glass
Better battery life and improved wireless connectivity are some improvements made to a new version targeted at industry
Apple Pay goes live in the UK - but HSBC customers will have to wait
Apple Pay can be used anywhere where contactless payments are accepted, as well within apps such as Addison Lee, Just Eat and Topman
Making Just Eat 'available to customers wherever they are on any device' - an interview with CTO Carlos Morgado
Apple Watch, cloud and analytics are refining food ordering at Just Eat, providing a personal experience to customers, wherever they are, Morgado tells Computing
Why Apple Watch and Apple Pay 'fit well' with Just Eat
'We want to be available to the customer wherever they are, on whatever device they have,' says Just Eat CTO Carlos Morgado