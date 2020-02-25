Julian Bond
Case study: Hillarys' Julian Bond on the company's shift from HP-UX to SUSE Linux as part of SAP Business Suite upgrade
Hillarys' SAP upgrade complicated by platform shift and database migration
Valued customer or cash cow? Are software vendors going too far?
Software vendors have become more aggressive than ever in enforcing their software licences terms and conditions - and getting their pound of flesh from 'valued' customers.
Hillarys draws the curtain on Oracle and HP as it plans shift to SAP HANA and SUSE Linux
Out with Oracle and HP-UX as Hillarys opts to run its business on SAP HANA and Huawei appliances
Android will 'eclipse' Apple iOS devices as primary enterprise mobility tool claims CIO
Julian Bond, head of ICT at Hillarys Blinds, tells Computing's Enterprise Mobility Summit the balance is shifting in favour of Google Android
Software vendors turn the screw over licensing, warn users
In the face of competition from cloud computing software vendors are taking a harder line with their customers over software licences
Keeping mobile development covered: Insourcing and mobile analytics at Hillarys
Julian Bond talks to Computing about the latest developments - mobile and otherwise - at British blind manufacturer Hillarys
Hillarys looks to recruit and train graduates as IT skills squeeze tightens
£125m UK manufacturer of blinds and shutters looks for creative ways to overcome the IT skills shortage