Julia Sutfcliffe

Government

Government appoints two female chief scientific advisors

Professor Dame Angela McLean will be government chief scientific adviser (GCSA), becoming the first woman in that role, while Julia Sutcliffe will be CSA at the new Department for Business and Trade 

clock 21 February 2023 • 2 min read
