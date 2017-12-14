JP Morgan

IBM pulls in JP Morgan, Barclays, Daimler and Samsung to work on its nascent quantum computing technology

Despite retreating from computer hardware, IBM has been keen to plant its flag into the quantum computing sector while it is still young

clock 14 December 2017 • 2 min read

AMD: Expect Radeon RX Vega in July - right after the Frontier Edition

So, the Frontier Edition launches at the end of June, the Radeon RX Vega in July - and the Ryzen 3 straight after?

clock 24 May 2017 • 3 min read

Government Cyber Retraining Academy sees its first graduates get IT jobs

Amazon, JP Morgan, Fujitsu and Huawei among the companies interviewing or taking on mature students from government retraining scheme

clock 03 April 2017 • 2 min read

JP Morgan: 'We would hire a reformed black hat'

And other industry hacker recruitment policies from our latest summit

clock 01 December 2016 • 3 min read

Dell struggling to raise funds to finance $67bn EMC acquisition

On the hook for $4bn if it fails to complete the deal

clock 12 February 2016 • 2 min read

JP Morgan hackers also attacked fraud prevention firm

Cyber criminals breached anti-fraud service provider to help mask their activities

clock 16 November 2015 • 1 min read

Who's to blame for a data breach?

CIOs at Johnson Matthey, Reckitt Benckiser and other major organisations debate who should take responsibility for data breaches

clock 12 November 2015 • 8 min read

Gang charged over JP Morgan cyber-fraud linked to a wave of online scams and hacks

Gang based in Israel and Russia charged with JP Morgan hack that compromised details 83 million customers

clock 11 November 2015 •

iPad Pro: Is Apple really planning an attack on the enterprise?

Super tablet, hybrid, or something else? We examine the evidence and the inevitable rumours around one of Apple's hottest secrets.

clock 03 August 2015 • 4 min read

Dyre banking Trojan malware activity surges - targets Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander customers

Malware similar to Zeus and allows hackers to steal banking credentials, warn Bitdefender

clock 07 July 2015 • 2 min read
