journalist

NSO's Pegasus spyware used to hack exiled Russian journalist

Hacking

NSO's Pegasus spyware used to hack exiled Russian journalist

Galina Timchenko led a media outlet Moscow declared ‘undesirable’

clock 14 September 2023 • 2 min read
Twitter suspends several journalists' accounts without warning

Social Networking

Twitter suspends several journalists' accounts without warning

On Wednesday, the social networking platform modified its policies regarding accounts that tracked private jets

clock 16 December 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read