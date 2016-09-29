Jonathan Gill

Cloud and Infrastructure

Good migrations: How - and why - Watchfinder shifted from AWS to Azure

When Watchfinder migrated from AWS to Azure this year, it did so not just to improve manageability, but also to introduce machine learning into key business processes

clock 29 September 2016 • 7 min read

Software

Rise of the machines

Amazon and Microsoft are fast-refining their cloud-based machine learning services, and attracting the attention of companies large and small

clock 13 August 2015 •

Strategy

Precision IT: How Watchfinder CIO Jonathan Gill bet the business on cloud

When Watchfinder.co.uk ran its first TV advertising campaign, CIO Jonathan Gill wondered whether its website would be able to withstand the hoped-for spike in traffic

clock 05 March 2015 •

Software

Software vendors turn the screw over licensing, warn users

In the face of competition from cloud computing software vendors are taking a harder line with their customers over software licences

clock 13 February 2015 •
