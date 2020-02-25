Jolla
Jolla Sailfish OS to be ported to new Fairphone
Users of the forthcoming modular smartphone will be offered a choice of operating systems for the first time
Fairphone 2 - a pre-production review of the new modular smartphone
Ahead of UK launch John Leonard gets an exclusive preview of the new ethical smartphone that's built to last
Bored of Android and Apple? Sailfish version 1.0 is finally launched...
Linux-based smartphone operating system to be fully launched in March
Jolla sells out first batch of Sailfish smartphones - more to come in autumn
Jolla, the company founded by Nokia refugees, has pre-sold its first production run of the €399 dual-core device
Apple and Android face new threat with €399 smartphone from Jolla
Jolla unveils first smartphone with interchangeable covers for different applications and content
New Sailfish OS phone 'imminent' as Jolla brings in 'professional' CEO
If iOS, Android, BlackBerry 10, Series 40, Ubuntu and Tizen aren't good enough for your phone, Jolla will be releasing Sailfish OS in May, with products out as early as summer
First Firefox phones to be released in February
'Developer' phones to sport operating system supporting HTML5 apps as standard