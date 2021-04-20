John Visentin
Xerox finally launches formal offer for HP Inc valuing PC maker at $36.5bn
After months of trying to cajole the HP board into agreeing a deal, Xerox's CEO formally tables acquisition offer
HP adopts shareholder rights 'poison pill' to prevent Xerox takeover
The plan will expire in one year
HP tells Xerox its $24bn funding is irrelevant - its offer still 'significantly undervalues HP'
HP Inc CEO Enrique Lores returns fire against Xerox's John Visentin
Xerox nails down $24bn funding to back proposed HP acquisition
Xerox CEO John Visentin brandishes the financing necessary to back Xerox's proposed takeover of HP Inc
Xerox threatens (again) to take its HP Inc buyout offer direct to shareholders
'Your refusal to engage in mutual due diligence with Xerox defies logic,' Xerox CEO John Visentin tells HP Inc
Xerox threatens to go hostile in its bid to buyout HP
Xerox puts 25th November deadline on its $33.5bn acquisition offer for HP Inc