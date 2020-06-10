John Chen
BlackBerry to acquire Cylance in $1.4bn deal
Biggest-ever acquisition for BlackBerry reflects shift towards security software and services
BlackBerry wins $814.9m arbitration settlement over Qualcomm royalty overcharging claims
Judgement is binding and, hence, Qualcomm won't be able to appeal against it
BlackBerry to stop making smartphones to focus on software
Iconic name in mobile devices to rely on third-parties to make BlackBerry branded devices
BlackBerry CEO John Chen criticises Apple over encryption and user privacy
Apple's attitude "disturbing", but encryption "back doors" are a bad idea too, claims Chen
Android 'lags' BB10 in terms of security, claims BlackBerry CEO John Chen
BlackBerry's push into Android will nevertheless continue
BlackBerry pink slips a further 200 staff
Redundancies come as CEO John Chen chews over the future of BlackBerry's handset business
BlackBerry planning second new Android handset in 2016...
...unless the company fails to sell enough Privs, in which case it may be the end for BlackBerry smartphones
BlackBerry acquires Good Technology to improve enterprise mobility offering
$425m deal comes despite previous dismissive comments about BlackBerry from Good Technology CEO Chrissy Wyatt
BlackBerry Venice Android smartphone to launch in November
BlackBerry to launch Android device with retractable keyboard in November, according to reports
BlackBerry unveils the Leap - a low-cost five-inch all-touch smartphone
BlackBerry chases corporate market with low-cost, long-battery life Leap smartphone
BlackBerry launches BlackBerry Classic smartphone featuring QWERTY keyboard
"We listened closely to our customers' feedback to ensure we are delivering the technologies to power them through their day,' says CEO John Chen
Computing's Top 10 tech stories of the week: Rock-star CEOs, an Apple bug and Edward Snowden
Techies behaving badly and Brazilians standing up to bullies. It's all here folks
'BlackBerry has survived, now we look at growth,' says CEO John Chen
One year on from taking over smartphone firm, BlackBerry CEO John Chen believes the worst is over
BlackBerry crumble stops abruptly as smartphone sales bounce
BlackBerry arrests its decline as sales increase sequentially in the second quarter, according to IDC
BlackBerry agrees deal to sell off majority of its Canadian property assets
Over three million square feet of Canadian real estate will be sold to "improve operational efficiencies"
BlackBerry CEO favours enterprise over consumer market
"If there's a dollar I need to spend between the consumer space and the enterprise space I'll spend it on the enterprise space," says John Chen.
BlackBerry cancels phone launches and 2014 conference
First Foxconn-partnership smartphone, code-named Jakarta, to come out in April 2014 instead
BlackBerry revenues fall 55 per cent to $1.2bn; announces $2.7bn impairment charge
BlackBerry hints at revenue recognition issues over devices sold before John Chen became CEO
'We're still not dead yet,' new Blackberry CEO tells customers
Open letter from new BlackBerry CEO John Chen tells customers: "We're going back to our heritage and roots"
Three execs leave BlackBerry in management shake-up
Reshuffle marks John Chen's first major move in new role as BlackBerry CEO
BlackBerry takeover deal off as CEO Thorsten Heins is replaced by John Chen
BlackBerry backtracks on privatisation plan and opts for $1bn debt sale instead