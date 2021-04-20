job losses
HP announces plans to cut 9,000 employees by 2022
The cuts represent more than 15 per cent of the company's global workforce
Automation 'likely to make low-income work redundant', but won't lead to job losses
Enthusiasm is high among business leaders, but there are concerns around privacy
Impact of automation on jobs has been overstated, claims Bank of England's Mark Carney
The head of the Bank of England rejected earlier research on automation, some done by the BoE's own economists
People in developed and developing nations think that automation will make them worse off
Populations disagreed on whether it is up to government, schools or individuals to ensure that people have the skills to work in an automated world
New president of British Science Association warns of dangers of unregulated AI
Professor Jim Al-Khalili wants the public to be educated to avoid a public backlash against AI, like GM foods
BT to cut 13,000 jobs in a bid to save £1.5bn following revenue fall
Job losses will be offset by recruitment of 6,000 new engineers, customer service staff and security specialists
BT job cuts reach 10,000 as it fights to rebuild investor confidence
The company's share price has tumbled and it was forced to issue a profit warning last year
Microsoft poised to cut another 3,000 jobs this week
More jobs going in cost-cutting at Microsoft as company engineers shift in focus to the cloud