JFrog

Critical H2 database vulnerability similar to Log4Shell disclosed

Threats and Risks

Critical H2 database vulnerability similar to Log4Shell disclosed

All H2 users should upgrade to the newest version 2.0.206 which is patched for the flaw

clock 11 January 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Thousands of .eu websites go down in Brexit-related change

04 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

German factory fire could worsen global chip shortage

06 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

Russian harm to underwater cables could be 'act of war', UK defence chief warns

10 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Open source developer corrupts own libraries

10 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

Government to launch £1.8 billion software procurement framework

06 January 2022 • 2 min read