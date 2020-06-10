Jesse Norman
Goverment launches review of driving laws to accommodate self-driving vehicles
Government to consult on how driving laws need to be changed to accommodate autonomous vehicles
Government to review driving laws in preparation for autonomous vehicles
Legal review driven by need to update the law to accommodate autonomous vehicles
UK government invests £30m in electric vehicle-to-grid tech research
Could enable electric cars to deliver 'electricity back to the smart grid' during peak periods
UK government preparing "radical" self-driving car rules
Government to introduce new rules governing self-driving vehicles