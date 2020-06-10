Jeremy Wright
Government still unable to make a decision about Huawei use in UK 5G networks
Official review into Huawei's use in 5G networks claims current 'protections' are inadequate
UK government's age-check scheme for online porn delayed due to administrative error
The controversial scheme aims to prevent under-18s from viewing pornography
Government appoints leading experts to UK's new AI council
Ocado CTO Paul Clarke among the experts who will work with government to accelerate the adoption of AI in the UK
May appoints MP with no digital experience to lead DCMS
IT leaders told us that they are "disappointed" in the choice