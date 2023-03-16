Jeremy Hunt

UK pledges £900 million towards exascale supercomputer

Will boost country's AI competitiveness versus US and China

clock 16 March 2023 • 2 min read
HSBC to buy UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank

Startup founders had feared collapse

clock 13 March 2023 • 3 min read
Government's collection of energy use data makes private business state informants, ORG

The government says it needs the data to manage EPG scheme and to check for fraud, but the Open Rights Group says this bodes ill for the upcoming Data Protection and Digital Information Bill

clock 20 October 2022 • 4 min read
Government scraps plan to repeal IR35 tax reforms

Kwasi Kwarteng said last month that the system would return to its original rules from April 2023, requiring independent contractors to calculate their own taxes

clock 18 October 2022 • 3 min read

Julian Assange arrested under US extradition warrant following expulsion from Embassy of Ecuador in London

Home Office: "Julian Assange was arrested in relation to a provisional extradition request from the United States of America."

clock 11 April 2019 • 4 min read

NHS patients to be able to book GP appointments and access medical records via smartphone app

Integrated app will also include NHS 111, and support for patients with long-term conditions

clock 12 September 2017 • 2 min read

Capita to set up NHS Digital Academy to train 300 CIOs and CCIOs by 2021

NHS Digital Academy to run 12-month training courses to create the digital leaders of the future for the NHS

clock 29 March 2017 • 2 min read

NHS to fast-track 'digital excellence' plans following Wachter review

A new academy to train NHS staff in digital skills to be set up by health secretary Jeremy Hunt

clock 07 September 2016 • 2 min read

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt commits £4bn to NHS tech investment

Hunt to spend £4bn in NPfIT-like project to create a paperless NHS

clock 08 February 2016 • 2 min read

NHS England claims care.data 'is not paused'

NHS tells Computing that care.data has NOT been paused - despite Somerset CCG claiming that it had been halted

clock 09 September 2015 •
