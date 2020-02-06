Jensen Huang
Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Mellanox for $6.9bn
Mellanox customers include HPE, IBM, Intel and Oracle
Nvidia announces 'first unified computing platform' for high-performance computing and AI
Nvidia claims the HGX-2 cloud server platform supports FP64 and FP32 for scientific computing and simulations
Nvidia releases update for GPUs - claims to be unaffected by Meltdown and Spectre
Nvidia updates drivers to combat Spectre security flaw, but claims it's not a problem
Nvidia reveals Titan V, a $3,000 GPU intended for developing AI applications on PC
21.1 billion transistors should deliver 110 teraflops of GPU compute horsepower
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Humanity will use AI positively if access to artificial intelligence is 'democratised'
Jensen Huang, like Jack Ma, takes a positive view of artificial intelligence