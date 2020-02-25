Jeff Bezos
UN experts demand detailed investigation into alleged Saudi involvement in Jeff Bezos' phone hacking
UN report based on technical probe by specialists at FTI Consulting
Jeff Bezos' phone reportedly hacked via malicious WhatsApp message from Saudi prince
Bezos had shared his number with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a dinner in Los Angeles
Amazon quizzed over AWS security following Capital One leak
House of Representatives committee plans to quiz Amazon over AWS security following Capital One data breach
Jeff Bezos shows off robotic hands and claims they will be in commercial use in ten years
Bezos describes Amazon's robot hands as "really cool"
Saudi Arabia hacked Jeff Bezos' phone, investigators claim
In January, the National Enquirer published salacious details about the private life of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
All four planned rocket launches postponed on Tuesday either due to faults or bad weather
Faults and bad weather ground SpaceX, Blue Origin, Arianespace and United Alliance
Amazon CEO's space startup Blue Origin wins contract to supply engines for ULA rocket
The BE-4 engine Will power ULA's Vulcan rocket
Amazon workers urge Bezos to stop selling facial recognition tech to law enforcement
Kicking Palantir off of AWS is among their demands, too
Amazon acquires Whole Foods Market in $13.7bn deal
Jeff Bezos opens Amazon's purse to make major bricks-and-mortar retail supermarket acquisition
Amazon buys high-end supermarket Whole Foods in $13.7bn deal
Rumoured acquisition of Slack will have to wait
Gates and Bezos create fund to fight climate change
Looking to speed investment into clean energy technologies
Apple and Amazon, the first casualties of 2016
They may own the present, but they should beware the ghost of Christmas future
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans space travel with Blue Origin
'Our approach on this is very simple, which is heads down, focus on the technology' said Bezos
Amazon firing: Staff laid off on failed smartphone and other tech projects
Amazon's bid to actually make a profit hits Lab126 technology developments
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos defends company against accusations of "dystopian" work practices
Bezos hits back at New York Times article suggesting employees sacked because severe health or family issues affected their work