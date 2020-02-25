JEDI cloud contract
Amazon applies to court to stop Microsoft from working on $10bn JEDI cloud project
Contract award decision was influenced by political interference and evaluation errors, Amazon argues in lawsuit
Amazon to ask US court to block Microsoft from working on JEDI contract
Microsoft is scheduled to begin work on the US Department of Defense's massive JEDI cloud project on 11th February
Amazon to fight Pentagon's JEDI contract award to Microsoft
AWS will claim that the JEDI contract bid process was marred by political considerations
US federal judge rejects Oracle's lawsuit over $10 billion Pentagon JEDI cloud contract
Oracle had claimed that $10bn Pentagon mega-cloud contract was biased towards Amazon