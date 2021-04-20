JEDI
DoD confirms Microsoft is JEDI winner, AWS attacks Trump
AWS has launched a scathing attack on the procurement process and President Trump
US Defense Department asks federal court for 120 days to re-examine certain aspects of JEDI cloud contract
The Department says it wants to re-evaluate a pricing clause, in particular
Amazon wants to see internal Pentagon documents in JEDI case
Amazon insists it was treated unfairly in the bidding process
Amazon to call Trump to testify in Pentagon JEDI contract dispute
Amazon to call President Trump to the witness stand over his ‘screw Amazon’ comment to former Secretary of Defense James Mattis
Amazon files lawsuit challenging Pentagon's decision to award $10bn JEDI contract to Microsoft
Amazon plans to use video clips of President Trump's comments to make a case that the government wrongly interference in the procurement process
Amazon could protest JEDI decision next week
Microsoft won the $10 billion Pentagon contract after President Trump said he wanted to "screw" Amazon out of the bid
Trump asked Defense Secretary Mattis to 'screw Amazon' out of Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract
News of Trump's bid to derail Amazon's JEDI cloud contract bid stands to
Microsoft nicks $10bn JEDI Department of Defense cloud contract from AWS
Amazon 'surprised' to lose out to Microsoft in monolithic military cloud contract
Pentagon to review $10 billion JEDI contract after Trump claimed it favoured Amazon
President Trump has claimed that Amazon was involved in a conspiracy to win the contract
Trump concerned about $10bn Pentagon cloud computing contract
Trump could stop JEDI cloud contract over competition concerns as bidding comes down Microsoft versus Amazon
Amazon and Microsoft shortlisted for Pentagon's $10bn cloud contract
Oracle and IBM elbowed out of JEDI defence cloud contract
Microsoft executives remain committed to supplying tech to military - including AI
President Brad Smith explained Microsoft's controversial decision in an open letter
Microsoft employees speak out against US government's JEDI Project
Like Google, Microsoft workers have concerns about how the Department of Defense will use technology