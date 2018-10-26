Jay Melosh

Communications

Impact of asteroid that killed the dinosaurs was so strong it caused rocks to flow like liquid, claim scientists

Vibrations from impact of asteroid 66 million years ago caused rocks to turn molten

clock 26 October 2018 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read