Indonesian police arrest three hackers suspected of launching Magecart attacks on ecommerce sites
Indonesian anti-skimming operation was carried out in coordination with Interpol
NPM security team removes malicious package caught leaking data from UNIX systems
The package has been downloaded 32 times by developers
Magecart skimmers are targeting routers for customer Wi-Fi networks
Injecting malicious scripts onto L7 routers potentially exposes guests connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots to payment data theft
Developers prefer Rust, Python and TypeScript to JavaScript, according to 2019 Stack Overflow Global Developer Survey
DevOps specialists and site-reliability engineers are where the big money is made, suggests Stack Overflow
Javascript skills in demand as employers increasingly look for coding experience
Data from job search platform Joblift shows rapid increase in job vacancies requiring programming experience, with Javascript topping recruiters needs
Ticketmaster security breach caused by JavaScript on payments page
Bespoke JavaScript code shouldn't have been run on a payments page, says Inbenta CEO Jordi Torras
Google DoubleClick targeted by cyber-scammers looking to propagate Coinhive cryptocurrency mining malware
Coinhive exploits Javascript flaws to mine for cryptocurrencies at the expense of web users
Opera 50 to introduce anti-cryptojacking features with Opera 50
Opera's anti-cryptojacking feature will be added to its ad-blocking technology
Script-based cyber attacks and malware growing, claims survey
SMBs bearing the brunt of a big increase in cyber attacks, warns WatchGuard
Google Go, TypeScript, Swift, F# and Rust are the most wanted newer languages, according to Stack Overflow survey
But JavaScript still rules the roost among developers
Comic Relief replaces 'knocked together' payment services
Charity engages Braintree to move away from previous payment system which was in danger of failing and losing millions of pounds of donations, admits CTO
Samsung targets IoT and cloud with Joyent acquisition
Deal offers San Francisco firm "scale" for future endeavours
Oracle must carry apology for botched Java security on its website for two years
Old builds stayed resident, opening security loops. Regulator orders ongoing apology
Meet the app intending to revolutionise healthcare communications
Mumoactive, brainchild of entrepreneur Sheldon Steed, is an app which helps people manage diabetes. But it's also much, much more
Another month, another monster series of patches from Adobe
Patch-mad Adobe releases fixes for 69 critical vulnerabilities
Shifu banking Trojan arrives in the UK, warns IBM
Russian-crafted banking malware spreads from Japan to UK - Europe and the US next on the menu
Explosion of top-level domains opens up new security risks for web users
New, privately owned top-level domains come with exciting new security risks
Mighty Morphin' Brand Management: How Saban supercharged an international web context expansion
Months of work was completed in just three weeks thanks to what the firm learned during the tendering process
From Fortran to Swift: The world's most important programming languages
The fine art of telling machines what to do, from 1957 to 2015
Dyre banking Trojan malware activity surges - targets Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander customers
Malware similar to Zeus and allows hackers to steal banking credentials, warn Bitdefender
The rise of DevOps necessitates full-stack developers at The Washington Post
A repertoire of DevOps skills are a necessity, three of the Post's developers tell Computing
Comparethemarket.com shifts to Node.js from Microsoft .Net as it migrates to the cloud
Popular price comparison website changes its development tool of choice from Microsoft to open-source Node.js
DWP seeks CTO to fill £135,000-a-year role
DWP looking for a CTO with a track record of enterprise transition from ageing mainframes to next-gen technology