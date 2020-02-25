Java
COBOL at 60: the past, present and future of the enduring and evolving programming language
In an age of constant innovation, where new trends are fleeting, COBOL has remained an enduring force
Microsoft acquires jClarity to boost performance of Java workloads on Azure
Microsoft is already participating in the open source AdoptOpenJDK project to help build OpenJDK binaries
Oracle asks US Supreme Court to ignore Google appeal in Java APIs case
Oracle claims that Google's review plea contains nothing new - and should be rejected
Google seeks judicial review over Java APIs case with Oracle
Google asks court for clarification over Java API ruling that could affect the global software industry
From ESB to OpenShift: Elsevier's infrastructure has evolved as its business model changes
Director of software engineering Tom Perry explains the advantages of containers and microservices
Hackers target Oracle WebLogic Servers following botched patch
Oracle failed to fix the core security flaw on WebLogic Server with its latest patches, claim security specialists
Oracle to demand business users buy licence to run Java SE 8 from next year
Buy a commercial licence or lose out on patches and bug fixes, Oracle warns
Security researchers identify new vulnerability affecting Pivotal Spring projects
Researchers imaginatively dub the new vulnerability "Spring Break"
Microsoft announces support for Java in Azure Functions
Support for Java has been the community's top request since Function's launch, according to Microsoft
Inside bet365: The rise of the Multilingual Development Environment
Bet365 has moved from a Java dominated hub to a multilingual development environment, adopting languages such as Erlang, Go and Elixir, says bet365's Andrew Deane
Which programming language should I learn if I want a good job in coding?
Expert advice on what skills businesses are looking for
SAP releases 27 Security Notes with most severe security flaw rated at 9.4
Five SAP Security Notes rated "high priority" by ERPScan
Warning over Apache Struts 2 remote-code execution vulnerability seen being exploited in the wild
Apache users urged to update ASAP as evidence emerges of increasingly widespread attacks
The stealthy rise of functional programming
Haskell isn't about to take over the world, but functional programming is slowly making its presence felt
118 out of 121 Oracle E-Business suite vulnerabilities "remotely exploitable"
Oracle: Can't break it, can't break in - these 270 security vulnerabilities notwithstanding
Users criticise Adobe for bundling Chrome plug-in with security patches
Adobe gives another masterclass in how not to do security
Father of Java James Gosling explains his work on the 'lunatic fringe' of IoT
Gosling discusses his Wave Glider project with Liquid Robotics, and explains why every byte of information transmitted by his robots is important
Oracle loses Android Java APIs case to Google
The latest battle between the two companies has been won by Google, with APIs ruled not to be subject to copyright
Oracle versus Google moves towards closing arguments
Oracle wants $9.3bn in compensation from Google, but Google claims use of Java APIs in Android as 'fair use'
Google Android caused crash in Java revenues, claims Oracle
"The old rules don't apply to us," Google general counsel Kent Walker told Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz
Oracle rushes out emergency patch to fix Java security flaw
Java has a security flaw requiring an emergency patch. That's unusual, isn't it?
Oracle to kill off Java browser plugins at last
But only after the release of JDK 9
Google paid Apple $1bn - plus a percentage - to remain default search app on iOS
Apple drives a hard bargain - and a big, fat commission from Google
Want to earn more? Learn Java, move to the US and work in the finance sector
Also, make sure you study at Imperial College rather than Keele