Ocado to build robotic fulfilment centre in Japan in new deal with retail chain Aeon

Ocado has signed another technology deal - this time taking its advanced warehouses and robotics technology to Aeon in Japan

clock 29 November 2019 •
Toyota uses 5G to untether T-HR3 robot

Your Avatar dreams are coming closer to reality

clock 30 November 2018 •
Now Japan considers ban on Huawei and ZTE networking hardware

Move by Japanese government would follow Australian government ban on the grounds of security

clock 30 August 2018 •
Toyota to plough $2.8bn into self-driving car initiative

Toyota to go full-speed on developing autonomous vehicle technology

clock 02 March 2018 •
Japanese authorities warned Coincheck about serious security flaws before thieves stole $530 million

Coincheck was aware of security flaws before cyber crooks ran away with hundreds of millions in digital cash

clock 02 February 2018 •
Authorities in Japan warned Coincheck about security flaws before $530m cryptocurrency theft

Coincheck was aware of security flaws before $530m cyber heist

clock 02 February 2018 •

Japan cracks down on hacked Coincheck cryptocurrency exchange

The Financial Services Agency has ordered security improvements after more than $500 million was stolen

clock 29 January 2018 •
Japanese researchers develop self-healing glass "by accident"

Self-healing glass actually exists

clock 19 December 2017 •
Theresa May's Japan trip may have a major tech impact

1,000 companies and 140,000 jobs hang on the Prime Minister's high-wire balancing act in Tokyo.

clock 31 August 2017 •
Western Digital to seek injunction to prevent sale of Toshiba Memory Corp

Western Digital switches back to hard-ball legal tactics in its bid to acquire Toshiba Memory Corp

clock 15 June 2017 •