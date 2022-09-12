Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil servants' computers to be monitored to check attendance

Compliance

Civil servants' computers to be monitored to check attendance

Government seeks end to WFH and return of attendance rates to pre-pandemic levels

clock 12 September 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read