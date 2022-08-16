Jack Nilles

Fifty years of telecommuting: An interview with Jack Nilles

Communications

Fifty years of telecommuting: An interview with Jack Nilles

Even in the pre-internet days it wasn't technology that stood in the way of telecommuting, but office politics.

clock 16 August 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

NHS staff told to plan for three weeks of disruption following cyberattack

11 August 2022 • 2 min read
02

Computing announces the UK's most influential IT leaders

11 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Brexit is having a negative impact, say 47% of UK IT leaders

15 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

Hackers holding NHS IT to ransom

12 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Cisco suffered cyberattack by Lapsus$ and Yanluowang hackers

11 August 2022 • 3 min read