Jack Ma

Alibaba cancels cloud split

Corporate

Alibaba cancels cloud split

Cites 'uncertainties' created by US regulation

clock 16 November 2023 • 1 min read
Asian tech roundup: Jack is back

Cloud Computing

Asian tech roundup: Jack is back

Plus: Alibaba splits up and JOLED goes under

clock 31 March 2023 • 3 min read
Alibaba to split into six units

Corporate

Alibaba to split into six units

The Chinese tech giant will break out cloud as a separate business

clock 29 March 2023 • 3 min read
Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group

Corporate

Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group

Possible preliminary to a relaunched IPO

clock 09 January 2023 • 2 min read
Alibaba's Jack Ma intends to relinquish control of Ant Group

Corporate

Alibaba's Jack Ma intends to relinquish control of Ant Group

It comes during a period of tightening financial regulation in China

clock 29 July 2022 • 2 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma claims that concerns over AI eliminating jobs are 'empty worries'

AI will never possess human wisdom, says Ma, but it may mean three or four-day working weeks

clock 12 October 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read