IWD2023

Tapping the reservoir of tech talent in Africa

Careers and Skills

Tapping the reservoir of tech talent in Africa

Aileen Allkins of Tek Experts and Elev8 sets out some of the work that her organisation is doing to bring tech career opportunities to women and girls in Rwanda, Nigeria and Costa Rica.

clock 08 March 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read