Ivanti

Ivanti patches another EPMM zero-day used to attack Norwegian government

Threats and Risks

Ivanti patches another EPMM zero-day used to attack Norwegian government

Patch now, urges CISA

clock 30 July 2023 • 3 min read
Ivanti patches zero-day used to attack Norwegian government

Threats and Risks

Ivanti patches zero-day used to attack Norwegian government

clock 25 July 2023 • 2 min read
Locking it down: Top 10 zero trust vendors deployed by UK IT teams

Security Technology

Locking it down: Top 10 zero trust vendors deployed by UK IT teams

The zero trust approach to cybersecurity leapt up the agenda when the pandemic hit. Here's an overview of some of the key industry players

clock 30 June 2022 • 11 min read

Cloud Computing

Case study: overhauling IT with cloud migration

Aggreko dropped SLAs to gauge satisfaction in favour of an app-based approach

clock 23 July 2020 • 4 min read

Security

Five ways that automated inventory discovery makes for a more efficient and secure IT estate

'We need to know what we don't know, understand what we have, and we need to validate what we think we have' says Ivanti's Dave Shepherd

clock 16 July 2020 • 3 min read

Management

Overcoming barriers to IT management automation

There are all sorts of routine IT management tasks that would benefit from being automated

clock 27 May 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Seventy-four Microsoft vulnerabilities fixed in April Patch Tuesday

Adobe has also released seven updates fixing 43 security flaws - but Shockwave will remain unpatched against seven critical vulnerabilities

clock 10 April 2019 • 4 min read

Security

SAP releases 27 Security Notes with most severe security flaw rated at 9.4

Five SAP Security Notes rated "high priority" by ERPScan

clock 12 April 2017 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read