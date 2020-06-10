Itanium
Intel to phase out Itanium by mid-2021
Intel to take last orders for unloved Itanium in December 2020 and ship the last one by mid-2021
Oracle must pay $3bn compensation to HPE over Itanium support
Oracle loses latest round in five-year legal battle with HPE
HP ports NonStop technology from Itanium to x86
Customers will have the choice of running NonStop on either Itanium or x86
Oracle U-turn over support for Intel Itanium servers
Computer giant grudgingly complies with court verdict over withdrawal of support for Itanium