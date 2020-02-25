IT transformation
Justin King: The secret behind successful business transformation
Former Sainsbury's CEO explains what was wrong with technology at the organisation, and how to run successful IT-led transformations
Consumer technology is changing the CIO role
"The needle of technology has definitely moved on to the consumer space," says Amitabh Apte of Mars, Inc.
How the DWP is ridding itself of 40 years of technical debt
The DWP's IT estate had become convoluted and complex after four decades of outsourcing, but virtualisation and the public cloud is cutting through the tangle
Digital transformation: Be middle-a-ware
Red Hat solution architect Erica Langhi considers the overlooked benefits of middleware to IT change
Mobile collaboration tools now used by 56 per cent of UK firms, finds HPE Aruba and Economist report
While 54 per cent of UK businesses now offer hot-desking facilities
Greggs completes first phase of SAP Hana 'transformation' project
Bakery chain completes rollout of 'customer interaction centre'. Next up: SuccessFactors e-learning