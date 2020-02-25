IT spending
Global IT spending to reach $3.7 trillion in 2018 - Gartner
'Loadsamoney' to be spent on IT in 2018 and 2019, according to Gartner
Councils spend more than £30 million on new PCs every year
But they could save money by upgrading instead
IT spending in Western Europe to top $453.8 billion in 2017
IT spending in Western Europe is to top $453 billion, as companies continue to invest in technologies like AI and IoT
SMBs spend £200,000 on new tech each year
Average SMB business spend ranges from £250,000 to £3 million
Gartner: IT spending to hit $3.5 trillion in 2017
Software vendors that embrace cloud are enjoying a boom, suggests Gartner
Forecast decline in global IT spending will force CIOs to get smart with budgets
Global IT spending will fall to $3.49tn in 2016 due to economic uncertainties
Spend on IT fell by $216bn in 2015, claims Gartner
Last year saw largest drop in IT spending ever recorded by analyst firm
After the spending review, positive signs for government, suppliers and citizens?
Simon Colvin, partner at law firm Pinsent Masons, and Justin Chan, the firm's legal director, discuss what the recent government spending review means for public-sector suppliers, and the UK's citizens
GDS to get a whopping £450m of additional funding - Spending Review 2015
So it looks like government hasn't given up hope on GDS or perhaps even Government-as-a-Platform
Worldwide IT spending to fall in 2015, not rise - Gartner changes its forecasts
Change in IT spending forecast for 2015 attributed to rising dollar - shaving $137bn from global computer industry