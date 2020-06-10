IT Leaders Forum
Two decades since the DPD and compliance is still not 100 per cent, say legal experts
There are some key differences between the GDPR and existing DPD, and awareness is key to compliance
Forget the Christmas countdown - there are only two weeks until the GDPR
Steve Norledge of IBM warns against targeting the 'low-hanging fruit' of personal data
Computing's IT Leaders' Forum tackles cloud security
Visibility, endpoints, data breaches: all of these and more will be discussed and debated by our expert speakers and panels
To eliminate data scientists, you need to employ ordinary people, not geniuses, suggests Walnut Data's Bob Tulloch
Big data needs to be as easy to use as Facebook, suggests Tulloch, which means employing ordinary people to do the testing - until it is
Shadow IT is "an abomination", but the IT department can't just ignore change, agree UK CIOs
"We're not the high priests in the temple" warns IT leader
Tens of thousands of firms will be caught up in GDPR's mandatory breach notification requirements, warns Forcepoint's Neil Thacker
When the Netherlands introduced breach notification requirements, more than 4,000 companies were caught in the dragnet
How LV= rolled out DevOps across IT
"Drink beer" - part of LV='s Anthony Hardy's advice for adopting DevOps
Work in Ops? Get used to becoming more like Dev, warns Puppet
Describing infrastructure as code will drive efficiencies in operations that developers have enjoyed for decades
The 'Don't knows' are running UK IT
Computing Research reveals that significant numbers of IT leaders can't answer basic questions about their jobs
Meet the IT troubleshooters
For some, being an interim CIO - rather than a permanent CIO - is a career choice. Graeme Burton talks to three "career CIOs" to find out why they do it
IT Leaders' Forum: the risks and rewards of cloud
For many organisations, the thought of shifting monolithic application architecture to the cloud is daunting. For others, though, it is the solution to entrenched problems
Meet IT's new boss: The CMO...
A growing number of CIOs are having to fend off an outright takeover by sales and marketing departments
IT Leaders' Forum: Security in the age of insecurity
How can organisations avoid falling dangerously behind in the cyber security arms race?
BT: Security risks span shared infrastructures and supply chains
"We need to spend more money now just to stand still," says head of information assurance at BT, at Computing's IT Leaders' Forum
BYOD vs CYOD: IT leaders explain their preference
Practitioners of both approaches to enterprise mobility discussed their advantages and drawbacks at Computing's most recent IT Leaders' Forum
Touchscreens offer 'a window on a whole new world' for enterprise IT
The rise of touchscreens must be embraced by enterprise, Computing's most recent IT Leaders' forum discussion concluded
Computing IT Leaders Forum: The Future of Client Computing
Our next event in the Computing IT Leaders Forum series, in association with Intel, will look over the horizon to see what's next for client computing
IT Leaders Forum: Intelligent networking for an uncertain world
IT leaders from a range of sectors gathered in London this month to discuss how networks need to evolve to meet changing user requirements, support new business opportunities and mitigate potential threats
London's 'tech city' helps to boost IT vacancies by 18 per cent
Up to 33 per cent of all IT jobs in the UK are now located in London
Virtualisation enables IT-as-a-Service
IT leaders gathered at a Computing Forum to discuss the benefits of virtualisation
Negotiating cloud contracts: deal or no deal?
On 7 June, our IT Leaders Forum highlighted the difficulties of entering into cloud contracts. Derek du Preez explains why negotiations are not always straightforward
Highlights from Computing's cloud event
Catch up on events at Computing's recent IT Leaders' Forum on IaaS and PaaS
Public sector IT too rigid, says Capgemini CTO
IT industry needs to undo 15 years of locked-down thinking
IT Leaders Forum: Thin clients are not greener than old PCs
Intel chief argues that businesses need to reconsider their green decisions