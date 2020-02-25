IT Industry Skills
IT vacancies rise at slowest rate in two years
The computing industry continues to suffer from a long-standing skills shortage
Growing teams prompt IT budget rise amongst London councils
Councils have budgets of millions of pounds to secure skilled IT staff
You can't be a "one-trick pony" in the cloud world
Demand for legacy skills is falling as companies move to the cloud. Retaining staff through retraining is critical during and after a digital transformation
MPs highlight 'critical need' for technical and digital skills after Brexit
Public Accounts Committee says that government has grossly underestimated the work that will be needed
Tech industry skills initiative to target one million workers
Tech companies team-up under the umbrella of the WEF to 're-skill' workers