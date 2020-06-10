IT contractors
Employee, worker or self employed: Why does it matter?
Andrea London, partner at City law firm Fletcher Day, explains employment status and why it's important to get it right in the age of the gig economy
IT contractor growth is outpacing the economy - and full-time employment
Number of freelance IT professionals rose almost twice as fast as those in full-time work
Freelance workers do not trust public sector to make tax decisions
88 per cent of contractors said that government agencies need their input on IR35 regulations
New IR35 changes driving IT contractors from public sector work - survey
Public-sector IT projects will be adversely affected by IR35 changes, warn contractors