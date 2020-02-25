IT and the Law
Disguised remuneration schemes - don't let bad advice damage your business
Nathan Talbott, of Wright Hassall's Tax and Financial Services Litigation team, explains what individuals and organisations should do if they suspect they've had poor advice around tax rules for remuneration schemes
The Brave complaint and the ICO Update report into adtech and real time bidding
James Castro-Edwards, partner at Wedlake Bell LLP, looks at the ongoing complaint raised by the operators of the Brave browser against Google's alleged data protection violations
Top tips for tech start-ups
Kyri Papantoniou, a Partner in the corporate team at Fletcher Day, offers some food for thought for technology start-ups
LawTech: Big deal or a lot of hot air?
Leon Deakin, Partner and Head of Employment at law firm Coffin Mew, examines LawTech. Does it herald the end of face to face interaction in the legal industry?
Who owns the IP if a machine has an idea?
Charlotte Walker-Osborn of Eversheds Sutherland LLP believes the industry will need to tackle this question sooner than it thinks...
Facebook fails in bid to get lawsuit over 'stolen' data centre designs thrown out
Facebook alleged to have stolen data centre intellectual property - and given it away to the Open Compute Project
Living in the future: Five challenges in the home automation sector
Anita Basi and Gareth Stokes of law firm DLA Piper discuss the legal issues inherent in automation and the internet of things
GDPR will put up the price of cloud computing, warns data protection legal expert
GDPR means more cloud computing price rises are on the way
GDPR may help Amazon, Google and Microsoft to dominate cloud computing, warns data protection lawyer
The 'big boys' will have the resources to handle the EU's new data protection regime
Will 'zero UI' and AI powered digital assistants destroy the app economy?
Gareth Stokes, IPT partner at DLA Piper, argues that the rise of AI digital assistants will put even more power in the hands of platform providers
Brexit and IT contracts: Managing escalation, mediation and the prospect of legal action
You've tried everything to avoid a legal dispute with a business partner, but to no avail. So what should you do next? Arnold & Porter's Michael Bywell offers some advice
Oracle agrees $100m settlement with the state of Oregon
Deal includes cash and unlimited free enterprise software for six years
Brexit and IT contracts: Managing termination issues - a legal perspective
Is Brexit ending your business relationships? Arnold & Porter's Michael Bywell has advice
John McAfee to Intel: Give me back my name!
Intel blocks McAfee from calling his new business John McAfee
BT sues Steam-powered Valve Software over patent infringement claims
BT files suit after Valve ignores its patent claims over the Steam Library, Chat, Messaging and Broadcasting services
Brexit two months on: how has the vote affected the UK IT industry?
Have the sector's worst fears been realised?
US smartphone maker BLU bears the brunt of BlackBerry's intellectual property assault on Android
BLU accused by BlackBerry of infringing 15 of its 40,000 patents
Telecommunications post-Brexit: key considerations for IT
IT firms should take an active role in the forming of a new telecoms landscape post-Brexit by championing issues close to their business objectives, writes Mike Conradi, telecoms partner at DLA Piper
Patent troll VirnetX loses $625m court case against Apple
Retrial in the offing for Apple over 'intellectual property company' VirnetX's FaceTime claim
Implications of Brexit for tech sector employers
Following the Brexit vote on 23 June, there is uncertainty as to what comes next. Adam Hartley, UK head of employment for law firm DLA Piper explains what firms need to consider now
FCA permits UK financial services firms to take advantage of the cloud
Yvonne Dunn, financial services technology expert at law firm Pinsent Masons, runs through the FCA's guidance on making use of cloud services
Bid-rigging 'cartel' may be hitting UK industry and taxpayers for millions, warns CMA
Warnings of collusion echo recent Memset concerns over "broken" government Digital Marketplace
EU cookie law to be reviewed
Widely criticised e-Privacy Directive to be reformed following public consultation
SCO versus IBM still not dead after SCO lawyers file yet another appeal
SCO lawyers spent Easter weekend finding new grounds to appeal over old case